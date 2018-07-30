(BC Wildfire Service)

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in Vavenby after an early morning lightning strike.

BC Wildfire Service said 31 personnel, as well as air support and heavy equipment, are fighting the eight-hectare fire burning abou 20 kilometres east of Clearwater.

At this time the fire is not threatening any structures. Clearwater Times correspondent Robyn Rexin said the lightning strike hit at about 2:30 a.m. on July 30.

Posts from residents on social media indicate water bombers have since been tending to the fire Tuesday morning.

 

