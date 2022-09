A wildfire has started in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

The blaze started on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and the suspected cause is lightning. Currently, it only sits at 0.1 hectares.

It is in the Good Knoll area of the park, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

