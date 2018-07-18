Lighting strikes start fires in the Okanagan

BC Wildfire Service reported last night that 38 new wildfires have started in B.C., 13 of which are in the Okanagan and Similkameen area.

The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

In the Central Okanagan, lightning started a fire in a West Kelowna apartment complex. Smoke could also be seen by Peachland residents in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park last night.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s active wildfire map, five fires were started by lightning strikes in the park and in the area north of Naramata.

The Joe Rich Fire Department also battled a blaze along Big White Road with the BC Wildfire Service.

A fire was also reported east of Silverstar Road in Vernon.

Lightning also started a wildfire near Summerland, July 17.