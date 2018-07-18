Smoke billowing from a mountain after lightning strikes hit several areas in the South Okanagan on the evening of July 17. Photo courtesy of Meghann Fletcher

Lighting strikes start fires in the Okanagan

13 new fires have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service reported last night that 38 new wildfires have started in B.C., 13 of which are in the Okanagan and Similkameen area.

In the Central Okanagan, lightning started a fire in a West Kelowna apartment complex. Smoke could also be seen by Peachland residents in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park last night.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s active wildfire map, five fires were started by lightning strikes in the park and in the area north of Naramata.

The Joe Rich Fire Department also battled a blaze along Big White Road with the BC Wildfire Service.

A fire was also reported east of Silverstar Road in Vernon.

Lightning also started a wildfire near Summerland, July 17.