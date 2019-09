The blaze is located near Darke Creek between Peachland and Summerland

Lightning has sparked yet another fire in the Central Okanagan, this one near Summerland.

The blaze started Tuesday night during a thunderstorm.

BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze is between Peachland and Summerland near Darke Creek.

The fire is an estimated .01 hectares in size.

There are 13 new fire starts in the last two days in the entire province.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

READ MORE: Lightning strikes Peachland home, starts fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.