BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to put out fires that were sparked by lightning last night in the Summerland area.

The Bear Paw Creek wildfire, located west of Summerland, is 4.7 hectares in size, said fire information officer Shelley Zupp.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire boxes in Summerland blaze

It is currently 100 per cent machine guarded with 14 Wildfire crews on site today, she said, along with four pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

It is still classified as out of control, but crews were on top of the fire due to its proximity to Summerland and the Penticton fire zone base, she said.

Further west, another fire is burning at .1 hectare in size at Hamilton Pond.

Three personnel are on scene and the fire is considered out of control, Zupp said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First responders, police march in funeral procession for Fredericton officers
Next story
UPDATED: Super League organizers hoping for smoke to lighten

Just Posted

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

Lake Country public beach advocate turns sights to district council

Cara Reed will be running for the Carr’s Landing position on council this year

Okanagan air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Kelowna - Avoid strenuous exercise outside today

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

People sent to hospital after three-vehicle accident in Lake Country

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Friday night

First responders, police march in funeral procession for Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

UPDATED: Super League organizers hoping for smoke to lighten

Inaugural North American triathlon on hold as smoke fills skies over Penticton

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Evacuation alert issued due to wildfire near Princeton

The RDOS has issued alerts for properties in the electoral areas

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid for study to understand Canadian attitudes

Most Read