Lightning storm sparks at least one of three new wildfires in South Okanagan

A thunder and lightning storm that moved through the Similkameen and South Okanagan sparked at least one of the two new wildfires in the South Okanagan on Saturday, July 3.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a lightning-caused wildfire at Tinhorn Creek in Oliver, discovered on Saturday. It is listed at .01 hectares.

At around that same time, Saturday, July 3, a new wildfire sparked at Mount Kobau, also listed at .01 ha. The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.

On Sunday morning, a new wildfire has been posted on the BC Wildfire dashboard at Hester Creek in Oliver. The cause of the .01 ha fire is unknown.

A thunder and rain storm moved through the South Okanagan and Similkameen around 4 p.m.

A grass fire turned wildfire broke out Saturday morning at Ashnola Road and Paul Creek Road in Keremeos. Fire crews and water support were quick to the scene and managed to get the fire out before it spread.

A total of 26 new fires started in the past two days, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Smoke is hanging in the air all over the South Okanagan Sunday morning.

Summer in the Okanagan used to be the smell of sage and ponderosas on a warm day and the sound of cicadas and sprinklers. Now it’s the smell of smoke and the roar of water bombers low over the house all day. — Richard Cannings (@CanningsNDP) July 3, 2021

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the north, south and central Okanagan regions on Saturday (July 3), as smoke from wildfires raging across the province is expected to impact the air quality for the next 24 to 48 hours.

B.C. Wildfires 2021