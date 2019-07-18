Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Lightning strikes and smoke began to billow from the trees

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.

Water bombers have arrived put out a spot fire off of Pyman Road and Joe Rich.

Flames couldn’t be seen, but a small amount of smoke seeped from the trees since the lightning hit around noon Thursday.

_________________________

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

A Capital News reporter on scene says only a light amount of smoke is visible and helicopters have not arrived yet.

_________________________

A small fire is growing just off Pyman Road in Joe Rich following reports of a lightning strike.

The smoke can be seen from Daves Road near Heartland Ranch.

BC Wildfire Fire reported the blaze about 12 p.m. at about .01 hectares in size.

Environment Canada is calling for more thunderstorms into Thursday evening.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase
Next story
After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Just Posted

Fire destroys storage unit business in Kelowna

The fire was reported at Hawkeye Holdings just after 2 p.m. Thursday

Multi-vehicle collision slows Highway 97 in Kelowna

Two-car crash slows traffic to a crawl near University Way

West Kelowna Warriors search financial partners

Coummunity investements would allow reinvestments into the Warriors programs

Kelowna paddle board event to raise cash for brain injuries

Fifth annual Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention for BrainTrust comes to lake this August

Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Lightning strikes and smoke began to billow from the trees

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Most Read