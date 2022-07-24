Lightning strikes cause 2 fires near Princeton

Lightning has caused to small fires in Princeton Saturday night.
BC Wildfires dashboard shows a 0.10 hectare fire at Red Creek which is six kilometres from the town of Princeton. Another lightning-caused fire started at Finnegan Creek. That one is listed at just .01 ha.
The Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton continues to burn and hot, dry conditions in the coming week could cause an increase in activity.
The fire is estimated at 2,193 hectares Sunday (July 24). It continues to grow on the west flank, but remains contained to the north side of the Stein River.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.