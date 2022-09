The fire is just 0.1 hectares in size

A new wildfire has started close to Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Merritt.

The lightning-caused blaze started on Friday, Sept. 9. According to BC Wildfire Services, the approximate location is called Sunset Main, close to Culmination Point mountain peak. A few kilometres west is the Elkhart gas station.

It is only 0.1 hectares in size.

