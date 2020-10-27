Lights-and-siren response to old Lake Country rollover

Emergency crews respond to reports of rollover Tuesday only to find it occurred yesterday

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Oct. 27, only to find the vehicle already covered in police tape. It was a duplicate call. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Emergency crews responded with lights and sirens to reports of a vehicle rollover near Highway 97 and Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Oct. 27, only to find it was an incident that occurred yesterday.

Monday morning’s snowfall left roads slick and numerous accidents were reported on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon.

Commuters were met with slow-moving traffic as emergency crews responded to multiple vehicle incidents that saw two northbound lanes closed around Crystal Waters Road Oct. 26.

Another vehicle incident affected southbound traffic near Gatzke Road.

DriveBC warned motorists of slippery sections on the highway between Monte Creek and Crystal Waters Road around 7:30 a.m.

#LakeCountry #OyamaBC Crews responding to Hwy 97 and Crystal Waters Rd for a rollover — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) October 27, 2020

