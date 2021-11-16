The lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are out Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are out Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

4-way stop in effect at Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue

UPDATE:

Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 through Vernon after power was knocked out at a major intersection Tuesday morning.

The traffic lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are back up and running.

………………

ORIGINAL:

Motorists are asked to use caution at a major intersection that is without power.

The signal lights at Highway 97 (32nd Street) and 42nd Avenue are off Tuesday morning.

When lights are not in order, the four-way stop process comes into effect.

Updates to be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: No school in Falkland, Lavington and Cherryville due to power outage

READ MORE: Storm knocks out power in Lake Country, Westside and Cherryville

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored in Lake Country; Westside, Falkland, Cherryville still in the dark

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Cold weather shelters opening in Vernon, West Kelowna

A man reads about the produce shortage at Save-On-Foods in Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens/ Capital News)
Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures

French Immersion students are not eligible to ride a school bus outside of their English school catchment within he Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
No seat on the school bus for Central Okanagan French Immersion students

View above Merritt of flooding. (Facebook)
Merritt residents fleeing floods evacuate to Kelowna