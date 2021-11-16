UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

UPDATE:
Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 through Vernon after power was knocked out at a major intersection Tuesday morning.
The traffic lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are back up and running.
ORIGINAL:
Motorists are asked to use caution at a major intersection that is without power.
The signal lights at Highway 97 (32nd Street) and 42nd Avenue are off Tuesday morning.
When lights are not in order, the four-way stop process comes into effect.
Updates to be provided as they become available.
