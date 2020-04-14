Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart described a ‘terrifying’ scene her followers on social media Friday, after her Langley rescue dog was viciously attacked by another canine.

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

Warning: Below the article contains graphic images from the attack.

Lili Reinhart’s dog Milo, a rescue from Langley, was viciously injured during a “terrifying” dog attack Friday in Los Angeles.

The American actress had taken her one-year-old Schnauzer mix pup “out for some exercise,” on a break from self-isolating from home, she told Instagram followers.

Holding back tears, the Riverdale star said Milo, who was on-leash at the time, was attacked by another dog.

“It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the animal hospital,” Reinhart mourned.

Milo underwent surgery to stitch up wounds all over his body, including a large gash on his neck.

Furever Freed founder Lisa Gaye – where Reinhart first adopted Milo – said the dog is “lucky to be alive.”

Reinhart sent her images of Milo’s wounds.

The attack was unprovoked, Gaye said.

“The dog [who attacked Milo] was off leash.”

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine family portrait 📷

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

On Saturday, Reinhart posted a video update, detailing that Milo made it out of surgery and is “now on a lot of pain meds.”

“I keep having flashbacks,” Reinhart admitted. “It was honestly the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Reinhart expressed her thanks for the large outpouring of public support.

She admitted that her and Milo are still very traumatized.

RELATED: Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

“We will likely have to work on that in the future,” Reinhart said, to which Gaye agreed.

Reinhart first adopted Milo in February, from Furever Freed Dog Rescue B.C. in Langley. He was recovered from Mexico.

Gaye continues to urge people in Langley to keep their dogs on-leash while out for walks.

dog attack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Milo was left with wounds, including a gash on his neck and bite mark on his head, following a dog attack. (Lisa Gaye photo)

Milo was left with wounds, including a gash on his neck and bite mark on his head, following a dog attack. (Lisa Gaye photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

District of Lake Country extends property tax deadline amid pandemic

The deadline has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 2

ZipZone Peachland confirms April 18 opening

President Kevin Bennett said they want to help people enjoy the outdoors

Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The expo was set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan School of the Arts launches online memoir writing course

Course aims to help people stay creative and inspired during isolation

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Dancing with the Vernon Stars on hold

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Shuswap provides hopeful news

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

Get Outdoors! Who’s who in the Okanagan Owl world

An in-depth look into owl species spotted in Vernon, Silver Star and beyond

Most Read