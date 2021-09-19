Lime to provide free e-scooter and e-bike rides on Election Day in Kelowna

Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOTHEPOLLS to receive two free rides up to 10 minutes on any Lime vehicle. (Contributed)

Voters may be able to take an e-scooter or e-bike to the polls on Election Day in Kelowna.

Lime will be providing free rides to and from polls on Election Day, Sept. 20 to reduce transportation barriers such as cost and lack of car ownership. Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOTHEPOLLS to receive two free rides up to 10 minutes on any Lime vehicle. The company says it will let its riders know of the promotion via social media, in-app messages and email notifications in order to allow as many riders as possible to take advantage.

“Our goal is to help the people in the cities we serve and making it easier to cast your ballot is one way we can help make a difference. We believe in encouraging participation in democracy and we’re proud to offer Canadians a free ride to and from their poll site on Monday. We’ve seen success with similar efforts in the United States and we’re hopeful this offer will reduce barriers to voting in Canada as well,” said Lime Canada general manager Chelsea Habermas.

This isn’t a new initiative: the company first offered the promotion during the 2018 U.S. Election and again in 2020. The company said the response was “incredible” and saw thousands of U.S. riders using the promotional code. It hopes to see riders in Edmonton, Ottawa, Kelowna, North Vancouver and Red Deer take advantage similarly for Election Day in Canada.

