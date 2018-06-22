Line break shuts off agriculture water in Black Mountain

BMID says no outdoor watering allowed until repair to line is complete

Some Black Mountain Irrigation District agricultural water customers are without water because of a line break say BMID officials.

The irrigation district said Friday it identified the break in the line that feeds water from Mission Creek.

“In order to undertake the repairs, the district must shut off the flow in the line,” said BMID in a news release Friday.

“BMID staff are currently working with the agricultural waters users to shut off all irrigation water. Residents are advised that domestic water will be available for indoor use only.”

BMID says there will be no outdoor watering until further notice.

Scotty Creek area residents are not subject to the restrictions at this time, added BMID.

The irrigation district says it will keep customers informed about the situation as repair progress is made.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.