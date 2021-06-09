Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

Although it wasn’t with big fanfare, yet, Okanagan Falls’ Little Falls Foods is open for business.

Owners Dahlia and Derek Millington opened up the doors on Monday evening, June 7. Since then, they’ve already had steady business. In the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday morning, four sets of customers came through the store.

“It’s exciting to be at this point. People are starting to engage with us, it’s a learning experience for them to learn how to work with a warehouse model and online store, it’s not your typical grocery store. Orders are coming in and lots of positive responses from people,” said Dahlia.

The store isn’t fully stocked quite yet, but more shipments are arriving by the day. Wednesday saw their first delivery of fresh bread, baked by Wouda’s Bakery in Penticton.

“I think people will be happy to hear that our focus is on local,” said Millington. “Buying local products as much as possible, it’s something the big stores aren’t doing. Next week we’ll have produce from just down the road.”

The store had plans to open in May, but after going over the plans with the Regional District, changes had to be made, including shifting the cooler from a shipping container outside to inside the former post office building.

Dahlia and Derek have brought on additional help including Dahlia’s son Malachite Miller, as well as Diane Gough and Spencer McConnell.

Okanagan Falls is getting a grocery store once again

In addition to the online store and in-person ordering, the couple has readied a van for deliveries too.

When the couple had arrived in the community and decided to move to Okanagan Falls, the lack of a grocery store was a clear hole that they felt they could fill. It has been a lot of work since the property was purchased on March 1 to have it ready and open for business.

“Since the very first moment we said we’d do this, it’s been pretty fast,” said Millington.

One of the three outdoor containers has been set aside for hardware and pet food, and the couple is looking forward to having those supplies arrive in the next couple weeks as well.

Orders can be made in-person at the store, or can be made through their online website at littlefallsfoods.ca

Most Read