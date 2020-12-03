Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)

Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)

Live from the North Pole: Santa sending personalized greetings to Penticton kids

Santa is being safe this year

Have you been good this year?

Santa is being safe this year, and letting you know just how good you have been over video.

Gary Haupt, when he’s not getting ready to deliver presents around the world, saw how some other Santas were going towards online meet-and-greets, and felt that wasn’t right for him.

“I know a couple of other Santa’s in the business, and they’ve gone to virtual,” said Haupt.” I just could not visualize myself being happy doing that, so I went to this. You’re able to offer a personal message to somebody and the kids hear that and it means so much to them.”

Instead of a single quick meet-and-greet at a select time, Santa will be recording personalized videos for kids. So far he’s already had 20 families approach him for videos.

The personalized videos are $25, and a family member can send the child’s name, and important information like a pet name or other things Santa would know, and Haupt will build the video for the kid or kids.

“I encourage people, if there’s a special message, to let me know. Sometimes it’s about paying attention, sometimes it’s other family things,” said Haupt. “Some of it had to do with grandmas who had passed away this year.”

This isn’t the first time that Haupt has done videos, although he noted that technology had come quite a ways since then to make things better and easier.

“It was Windows 7 back then, and the space we used wasn’t very significant,” said Haupt.

READ MORE: Santa pays early visit to Penticton

Haupt has has a wide-reach with virtual interactions becoming a regular part of life.

“There’s one going to Mexico for a family there, I’ve had several from Vancouver for kids here,” said Haupt. “The net being what it is, anybody that sees the invitation can send me an email.”

Haupt is certain that even if this year isn’t the best, the children will be alright.

”We’ll be fine, the kids, we’ll do it up next year and have a great time, but this year is just what it is.”

To request a personalized Santa video email Haupt at hauptgw@gmail.com.

Check out an example of the personalized greetings below:

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals table bill to implement UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Next story
Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Just Posted

Several West Kelowna and Peachland restaurants are participating in the Dine Out Day to fundraise for the Westside Salvation Army. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Westside Salvation Army’s first dine out now on

Proceeds will ensure children and teens have a special Christmas present

Paule Moore, formerly known as Paule Seeger. (TNG Legal Services)
Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

Westbank First Nation chief Christopher Derickson. (Contributed by WFN)
Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Rental increase notices will not come into effect until July 2021

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)
Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Le Dog Company specializes in premium orthopedic leather dog beds. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

New comfy bed brings joy to pet dogs

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
North Okanagan robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)
Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)
Live from the North Pole: Santa sending personalized greetings to Penticton kids

Santa is being safe this year

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Access to a Bastion Road property in Sunnybrae was blocked with officers on scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (File photo)
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect

Independent Investigations Office of BC releases findings on Jan. 7 incident in Tappen

Most Read