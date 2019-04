The Kelowna Chamber is hosting its annual State of the City address from Mayor Colin Basran.

Mayor Colin Basran says, “Inspired by the community’s unprecedented involvement in the Imagine Kelowna Vision, I’ll talk about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead during my annual State of the City presentation.”

Basran will talk about Kelowna’s long-term future and how it is being shaped by city projects and initiatives today.