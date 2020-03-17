LIVE: Kelowna mayor addresses city regarding COVID-19

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is anticipated to speak to the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference today at noon at city hall.
A live stream will be available here as the mayor addresses local media.
At a city council meeting on March 16, the mayor said contingency plans are in the works to maintain essential services if a large number of city staff need to self-isolate. Those services include water treatment, wastewater management and emergency services.
More to come.
