Live mortar found in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located.

Updated: 4:05 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located between the army camp and Allan Brooks Way on Mission Road in Vernon.

“The road will remain closed,” the RCMP said in a tweet. “DND will attend to dismantle the device safely. Avoid the area.”

The road is blocked on 34th Street by Emmanuel Baptist Church. Traffic is being rerouted down 15th Avenue.

