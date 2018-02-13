B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

British Columbia’s New Democrats say their quest to make life more affordable for residents involves making the largest-ever investments in housing and child care.

In its speech from the throne on Tuesday, the minority government says its ultimate goal is affordability for B.C. residents.

The speech outlining the government’s plans, read by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, says it will move to address housing demand and stabilize B.C.’s out-of-control real estate and rental markets.

The government plans to take measures to ensure people who seek to profit from B.C.’s real estate market will also contribute to housing solutions.

The speech says legislation will be introduced to crack down on tax fraud, tax evasion and money laundering in B.C.’s real estate market.

It says the government will start the journey this year to affordable, quality child care by moving to convert unlicensed spaces to licensed, regulated care allowing more parents to benefit from savings provided by the government.

“Safe, affordable, licensed child care will become B.C.’s standard, giving parents the peace of mind they need and quality care they can rely on,” Guichon said in the legislature. “We begin this year by making a difference in the cost of child care for tens of thousands of families with the largest investment in child care in B.C. history.”

The speech says the greatest challenge to affordability in B.C. is housing.

“Young families wait longer to have children, or give up their dreams of home ownership because they cannot afford to pay for both,” Guichon said. “Businesses cannot grow when the skilled workers they need are shut out by the high cost of housing. Renters are afraid of eviction or unexpected rent increases that will force them to relocate when prices are sky high and vacancies hover at record lows.”

The speech says the results of real estate speculation are evident across B.C. with distorted markets, high prices and empty homes.

“Your government believes that people seeking to profit from B.C.’s real estate must also contribute to housing solutions,” said Guichon. “Safe, decent housing is a right that is under threat by speculators, domestic and foreign, who seek windfall profits at the expense of people who work, live and pay taxes in B.C.”

The speech says the government will pursue its innovation goals with plans to create 2,900 new technology related spaces at colleges and universities throughout B.C.

Catch up on Black Press Media’s coverage of childcare and housing here:

Previous story
B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths
Next story
Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

Just Posted

Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

Sexual assault trial gets underway in Kelowna

Violent sexual assault detailed in court trial

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Big White celebrates Family Day

Plenty of families took part in celebrations at Big White on Family Day

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

One Water Street will feature residential towers of 36 and 29 storeys

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Most Read