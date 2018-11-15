A large tow truck gets set up to remove a livestock truck full of pigs from the ditch near the intersection of 20 Ave NE and Highway 1 on Thursday, Nov. 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Livestock truck filled with pigs crashes into ditch off Highway 1

Two tow trucks, RCMP officers and traffic control personnel helped with the recovery near Salmon Arm

RCMP and tow truck crews are at the intersection of 20th Ave NE and the Trans-Canada Highway trying to get a livestock truck filled with squealing pigs out of the ditch it crashed into. The livestock trailer is partially tipped over into the ditch beside the westbound lane of the highway.

Related:Trans Canada open west of Chase after crash sends several to hospital

Traffic is still moving along the highway but traffic control personnel are on scene.

A large tow truck was seen trying to drag the trailer out of the ditch.

