Photo credit: Margaret Fraser

Llamas on the lam!

These beasts are real escape artists

It’s certainly not uncommon in the BC Interior to see deer, moose, elk and even bears running along the side of a rural highway.

Only in Princeton, however, can you regularly get a glimpse of galloping llamas.

These naughty beasts – captured on the Princeton-Summerland Road recently – are accomplished escape artists. They live at an area resort and are well known to local Facebook group users. The typical post goes something like: “The llamas are loose again. Someone please come pick them up.”

