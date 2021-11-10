Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

Loaded firearm leads to arrests in Vernon

RCMP converged near Upper Room Mission, police helicopter called in during chase

Two people were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after police responded to a weapons complaint in downtown Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness reported seeing a man pointing a firearm at another person in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue Nov. 9.

RCMP immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

An RCMP Air Services helicopter helped locate the suspect vehicle in the 3900-block of 30th Avenue, where police initiated a traffic stop and safely arrested the occupants without incident.

During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.

Two Vernon men, 34- and 38-years-old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

