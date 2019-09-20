Kelowna RCMP received a report of a duffle bag found in the back alley of Lawrence Avenue near Burtch Road on Thursday afternoon. A nearby resident observed the bag on the ground and upon investigating its contents, located what appeared to be a sawed-off shot gun. (File Photo)

Loaded shotgun found in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Kelowna RCMP have seized a duffle bag containing a loaded firearm which was found Thursday afternoon in an alley along Lawrence Avenue.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, RCMP recieved a report of the suspicious bag. A resident checked the bag and found what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun.

“Frontline officers attended the location and seized the modified and loaded 12-gauge shotgun, along with ammunition and other items,” stated Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The seized firearm has been sent to our Forensic Laboratory for further analysis in an effort to identify a possible suspect and determine whether or not the firearm is related to a criminal offence.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to this found property or can identify a possible suspect associated to the dark shoulder bag and its contents, to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. To remain anonymous, you can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Loaded shotgun found in Kelowna alleyway

