Loaded shotgun, stolen truck spurs arrest at ‘problem’ home in West Kelowna

The truck was stolen in a 12 vehicle theft in Fort MacMurray

A man has been arrested after being caught in the drivers seat of a stolen truck with a loaded shotgun.

On Nov. 22, at 1:35p.m. a West Kelowna RCMP officer noticed a dark blue Ford Raptor parked in front of a “problem residence,” on the 1500 Block of Ponderosa Road.

The man in the drivers seat was a suspect in a Nov. 21, Walmart robbery and the truck had been reported as stolen.

A loaded shotgun was found in the truck and it was confirmed that the truck was part of a 12 vehicle theft from a business in Fort MacMurray, Alberta.

“This male was also on several release orders from Alberta and clearly shows little regard for the courts or public safety” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The man was transported to cells and he was remanded until Nov. 24.

