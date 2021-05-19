Local art exhibit showcases Kelowna landscape

Local artists have work on display at the Kelowna Innovation Centre until end of June

Local artists will have their work on display at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre until the end of June.

Our Okanagan is a local art exhibition featuring four Kelowna artists at Kelowna Innovation Centre until the end of June.

After a year without art shows, classes or workshops, artists Cynthia Gunsinger, Theresa Edwards, Christina Knittle, and Nikki Balfour decided to challenge themselves. The idea was to paint daily for the month, with the intention of completing a painting each day.

The Okanagan landscape was a natural theme and provided creative inspiration as they stayed at home painting, together, but apart, for 28 days.

Edwards said, “All of Canada is beautiful, but I find the hills, mountains and trees of the Okanagan bring an incredible sense of calm and grounding. There is something about them. Being able to capture these scenes so you can feel like you’re there is deeply fulfilling.”

“This project started as a fun way to get ourselves motivated to get back into the studio and we quickly realized how much connection to our community it provided while being limited in our ability to see each other in person,” added Knittel.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s located on the Kelowna Innovation Centre’s first floor with select artist works on the seventh floor.

