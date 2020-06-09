Music Travel Love has been traveling the world since 2019 playing original music (Contributed)

Local band goes viral with music video shot in West Kelowna

Music Travel Love’s video for “The Only One” has received 5 million views on Youtube

A local band’s latest music video filmed at Sanctuary Gardens in West Kelowna has skyrocketed its way to five million views on Youtube.

Music Travel Love’s “The Only One” music video first aired in the summer on 2019 on Youtube. The band featuring members Bob and Clint Moffatt, of the 90’s band The Moffatts created something special, with a message newly weds can get behind.

With their mobile recording studio packed in their backpacks, the musical duo had been recording both covers and original music in beautiful destinations all over the world since June of 2019.

In only one year, they had managed to log many miles and music notes, filming in the US, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Canada.

While journeying across Canada, they made stops singing cover song favourites including “The Power of Love” in Magdalen Island, Quebec, “More Than Words” beneath Crescent Falls, Alberta and an original love song “The Only One” at Sanctuary Gardens in West Kelowna.

“I found them on Facebook and started following their musical journey on social media,” said Kirstin Wakal, owner, Sanctuary Gardens.

“I loved seeing the picturesque backdrops they would set themselves up at. I then imagined them here in the gardens set up in front of the gazebo so I sent an invite on Instagram direct message. It was a short but sweet message to let them know that if they ever needed a beautiful place to sing a love song, to check out my Instagram and know that they were always welcome.”

The rest is history as they made a stop at Sanctuary Gardens last Spring to perform their original wedding inspired love song in front of the gazebo.

“The evening they were to arrive to record the song, it was really windy all day,” said Wakal.

“I was worried about the logistics of flying a drone around the gardens for their aerial footage to capture the surrounding views. I was googling ‘wind speeds for drone flying’ and praying that the wind would calm down enough for successful filming. Thankfully it did although there are a couple of clips in the video where you can see the meadow grasses really blowing around.”

The video has now garnered Music Travel Love an international following.

