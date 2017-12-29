Local realtors receive prestigious community awards

Denise Dobie (pictured second from right) received the Realtors Care Award. One of her community efforts included the Children’s Christmas Workshop in Vernon. (Submitted Photo)

Local realtors were well represented in awards recently handed out by the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board for commitment to charitable and community causes.

“One of the highest honours OMREB can bestow on its members, the annual Realtors Care Award, now in its 12th year, is presented to individuals whose dedication to excellence has had a profound impact on the quality of life in the communities they serve,” said OMREB president Tanis Read.

The 2017 Realtors Care Award recipients are Rob McKibbon in the Shuswap/Revelstoke Zone (Salmon Arm to Revelstoke), Darcy Griffiths and Denise Dobie in the North Zone (Predator Ridge to Enderby) and Michael Bate in the Central Zone (Peachland to Lake Country).

The 2016 Realtors Care award recipients included Bev Iglesias (Shuswap/Revelstoke Zone), Howard Neufeld (North Zone) and Brent Pay (Central Zone).

Rob McKibbon’s contributions include Rotary Club, youth mentoring and raising funds for a Kenyan school lunch program.

Darcy Griffith’s contributions include significant fund-raising for the Vernon Women’s Transition House despite a cancer diagnosis.

Denise Dobie’s contributions, among others, include hosting a benefit dinner for the North Okanagan Hospice Society and 12 years of creating gift baskets for the Vernon Children’s Christmas Workshop.

Michael Bate’s contributions include Rotary Club and working to maintain environmental trails through the Walk Around Lake Country Community and Lake Country Hiking Club.

Read said the recipients are chosen by a group of their peers within each of the three regions OMREB serves.

To be eligible for the care award, candidates must be active OMREB members who have made a noteworthy contribution that broadly benefits a community organization.

Award candidates are nominated by members of the public and/or their realtor colleagues.



