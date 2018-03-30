Local State of Emergency extended in West Kelowna

Local State of Emergency put in place on March 23 has been extended to April 6

Lower Glenrosa Road is now open as the City of West Kelowna has completed emergency safety repairs to the flood damaged road.

Some flood response work in the area will continue next week but is not expected to impact motorists. The Local State of Emergency put in place on March 23 has been extended to April 6 to allow work to continue on private property adjacent to the roadway. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic signage while works are underway.

READ MORE: REPAIRS UNDERWAY

The road, which serves as a critical secondary access to the Glenrosa neighbourhood, was damaged during a March 22 rain storm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.