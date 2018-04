A Local State of Emergency that was required to deal with flood damage repairs on Lower Glenrosa Road has been rescinded.

READ MORE: STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

The Local State of Emergency had given the City of West Kelowna access to private property, which was needed to conduct repairs and protect a compromised section of infrastructure between Glencoe and Glenway Roads.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.