Lake Country’s Antonio Braz won the Men’s B Class singles competition at the 106th Annual Canada Day Open tennis tournament at the Kalamalka Country Club: Photo: Lake Country Tennis Club

Locals excel at Okanagan tennis tournament

Lake Country’s Antonio Braz won his division at the 106th Annual Canada Day tournament

Some local talent displayed their terrific tennis technique at the 106th Annual Canada Day Open tournament.

The Lake Country Tennis Club was well represented at the tournament at the Kalamalka Country Club. The Lake Country Club had players compete in men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s and women’s doubles.

At the top of the podium for the club was Lake Country’s Antonio Braz, who pulled of a first place victory in the B-class men’s singles. Braz knocked off Vernon player Kirby Lockhart to win the division’s championship.

“Antonio had to dig deep and pull off that win, he dug deep into his bag of tricks in order beat Kirby, who was very good,” said Lake Country Tennis Club pro Ben Johnson.

The tournament invited some of the best players from north Okanagan, Kamloops and Alberta. Some of the best A-class and B-class players in zone come to the tournament every year. And the Lake Country Tennis Club has often put players on or near the top of the podiums in the B-classes in various divisions.

The club’s Marnie Perrier finished second in a close loss to Kelowna’s Aeri Lee in the B-class women’s singles.

Other victors at the tournament were Mike Knights in A-class men’s singles and Merle Ogden in A-class women’s singles. Jeremy Bell and West Martin-Petterson won A-class men’s doubles, while a three-way tie in B-class men’s doubles needed a tiebreaker point count to name Kelowna’s Eric Vesterinen and Michael Hoy victors.

Meryl Ogden and Cal Benazic of Kelowna won the A-class mixed doubles and Kim and Bud Krahn won the B-class mixed doubles.

The Lake Country Tennis Club now prepares for their annual team tournament. The club’s players vie for bragging rights through friendly matches during the annual tournament.

The tournament starts July 28, and more information can be found at lakecountrytennis.com.

