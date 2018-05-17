The Tunkwa Lake Road wildfire, located approximately 6 kilometres north of the community of Logan Lake in the Kamloops Fire Centre, is estimated at 145 hectares in size. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

The fire burning northeast of Logan Lake is holding at 145 hectares in size and crews are optimistic about their progress.

Fire Information Office Marla Catherall says 10 pieces of heavy equipment, 60 firefighters and two helicopters are back battling the blaze near Tunkwa Lake Road Thursday. Air tankers will be called in when, and if, needed.

She says the blaze is displaying low to moderate fire behaviour and crews have been able to make good progress on the fire’s east flank over the last 24 hours.

The fire is believed to be human caused and is under investigation.

No structures are threatened at this time.

