Logs on road in West Kelowna. (Colby Nairn/ Facebook)

Logs spill onto Highway 97 closing Glenrosa overpass

Traffic is backed up in West Kelowna due to a logging truck spilling its load

A logging truck appears to have spilled its load onto Highway 97 near the Glenrosa overpass.

The Glenrosa overpass is closed in both directions while emergency and cleanup crews are on scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of the junction of Highway 97C and Hebert Road.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. and DriveBC expects to have an update around 5:45 p.m.

