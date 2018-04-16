Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna

Law day is just around the corner, will you be there?

Kelowna’s annual Law Day is returning to the local courthouse to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the law, the legal profession and the legal institutions that form the cornerstones of Canadian democracy.

Law Day is offered to show the public the vital role lawyers and the judiciary serve in guaranteeing an open, independent and unbiased judicial system. Community agencies will take part in a fair to showcase information about their organizations and what kinds of careers are available in the legal system.

Activities include courthouse tours, mock trials, and attendance by the fire department, sheriffs, law enforcement officers, ambulance attendants, court clerks, registry staff, lawyers and judges.

The event takes place Saturday April 21 at the Kelowna Law Courts, 1355 Water Street.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

