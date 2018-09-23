Long awaited second power line in West Kelowna postponed

The power line was set to be completed in 2020 and will now be installed in 2025

The West Kelowna power line has been pushed another five years.

The long awaited addition will be the second major power line to West Kelowna and will now be completed in 2025, it was projected to be completed in 2020 in May.

In a letter addressed to council, Sabrina Lociero, stakeholder engagement for B.C. Hydro says that they are also planning to upgrade the existing Westbank Substation to increase capacity, replace end-of-life assets and add space to interconnect the new transmission line.

The reason given for the timeline being extended is the time required to acquire regulator permits, approvals and authorizations and the short season available to complete field studies and construction.

Work has already been underway since June last year including “archaeological, environmental, socio-economic, traditional use and engineering studies for the transmission project.”

West Kelowna and Peachland are serviced by the same line that feeds into the Nicola Substation. The proposed power line would also connect to the Nicola Substation.

