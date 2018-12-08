(Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Long lineups for Craft Culture market in Kelowna

You may want to wait to pick up presents for your family until this afternoon

If you’re looking to pick up a holiday gift this morning, you may need a little patience.

Kelowna residents are eager to get their hands on a few holiday gifts this weekend, as the line-ups are long for the Craft Culture Holiday Market, at Prospera Place.

Taking place today from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Craft Culture is incentivizing customers to arrive later in the day. Customers arriving after 2:30 p.m. will be entered to win a stay at Manteo Resort, according to the market’s Facebook page.

The market will also be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Long lineups for Craft Culture market in Kelowna

You may want to wait to pick up presents for your family until this afternoon

