Long lineups for Craft Culture market in Kelowna

You may want to wait to pick up presents for your family until this afternoon

If you’re looking to pick up a holiday gift this morning, you may need a little patience.

Kelowna residents are eager to get their hands on a few holiday gifts this weekend, as the line-ups are long for the Craft Culture Holiday Market, at Prospera Place.

Taking place today from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Craft Culture is incentivizing customers to arrive later in the day. Customers arriving after 2:30 p.m. will be entered to win a stay at Manteo Resort, according to the market’s Facebook page.

The market will also be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

