Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

A man arrested in Merritt after a standoff with police on Nov. 23 is no stranger to the B.C. court system.

One of a handful of RCMP incidents to rock the Nicola Valley community in mid-November, Ron Karlson was taken into custody and booked on charges of breach of probation, part of which states that he is not allowed within a five-kilometre radius of Merritt.

READ MORE: Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest

It had been only a few months since Karlson’s last run-in with the law – in June of this year, he fled from Merritt police after being spotted smashing the canopy of a truck, was caught, charged, and found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

His laundry list of charges in B.C. extends all the way back to 2005, when he was charged with breach of undertaking or recognizance.

In March of 2020, Karlson was charged with over a dozen offences, including robbery, unlawful confinement and vehicle theft.

In 2012, both Karlson and his father, Ronald Karlson Sr., were arrested after the younger Karlson beat a man into a coma, causing him brain damage and to lose an eye. For that offence, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison with 347 days served.

He will be back in Kamloops Court on Dec. 2 for his bail hearing.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cops and CourtsCrimeMerrittRCMP