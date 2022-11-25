Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

Ronald Karlson had been banned from city limits

A man arrested in Merritt after a standoff with police on Nov. 23 is no stranger to the B.C. court system.

One of a handful of RCMP incidents to rock the Nicola Valley community in mid-November, Ron Karlson was taken into custody and booked on charges of breach of probation, part of which states that he is not allowed within a five-kilometre radius of Merritt.

READ MORE: Fifth standoff in eight days in Merritt leads to prolific offender’s arrest

It had been only a few months since Karlson’s last run-in with the law – in June of this year, he fled from Merritt police after being spotted smashing the canopy of a truck, was caught, charged, and found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

His laundry list of charges in B.C. extends all the way back to 2005, when he was charged with breach of undertaking or recognizance.

In March of 2020, Karlson was charged with over a dozen offences, including robbery, unlawful confinement and vehicle theft.

In 2012, both Karlson and his father, Ronald Karlson Sr., were arrested after the younger Karlson beat a man into a coma, causing him brain damage and to lose an eye. For that offence, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison with 347 days served.

He will be back in Kamloops Court on Dec. 2 for his bail hearing.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cops and CourtsCrimeMerrittRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools
Next story
Saving lives from B.C.’s overdose crisis, one bathroom at a time

Just Posted

Aerial of Kelowna campus. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan Young Writers Awards almost closed for 2022

Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

Kelowna city council will get a look at the 10-year Capital Plan overview at its Nov. 23 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
The most dangerous intersections in the Central Okanagan

Pop-up banner image