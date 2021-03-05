Long-time Kelowna educator, community figure dies

SD23 Trustee Rolli Cacchioni died of a stroke March 23, after 54 years with the school district

After 54 years as an educator and community leader in Kelowna, Rolli Cacchioni has died of a stroke. (Contributed/SD23)

A long-time Kelowna teacher, trustee and community figure has died after 54 years with School District 23.

Since starting as a teacher at Dr. Knox Middle School in 1967, Rolli Cacchioni was an educational leader for many, at seven local schools.

Even 16 years into retirement, the district veteran served as a trustee and board chair with SD23, until he died of a stroke yesterday (March 4).

In a statement March 5, the school district described him as a devoted family man and beloved community figure, who dedicated his life to serving the community and educating youth.

SD23 Board of Education Chair, Moyra Baxter extended her condolences to the Cacchioni family, and said he will be missed.

“Rolli was a fixture at basketball and football games and many district events, and his presence in the school district and the larger community will be greatly missed,” she said.

Flags at the school district will be flown at half-mast in honour of Cacchioni.

“My sincere condolences to the Cacchioni family. Rolli will be deeply missed by the myriad colleagues and friends he inspired throughout his 54 years of service to public education in the Central Okanagan,” said Kevin Kaardal, SD23 Superintendent of Schools.

“It was a privilege to know Rolli both personally and professionally. His life of service to children, families and community is one to which we should all aspire.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran joined SD23 in recognizing the accomplishments of Cacchioni. He referred to him as a good friend, and mentor.

“We join the rest of the community today in mourning the passing of Rolli Cacchioni. Rolli was one of our city’s strongest elected leaders, involved in so many more aspects of our community beyond his great contribution to education,” said Basran.

“He was also a very good friend to me and a mentor to many others. We will miss him. On behalf of my council colleagues and the citizens of Kelowna, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Cacchioni family, along with our gratitude for everything Rolli accomplished for the betterment of our community.”

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Cacchioni family established the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award through the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society (COBSS). Donations can be made two ways:

By cheque payable to COBSS (Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society) – indicate that it is for the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award.

By etransfer – cobss@shaw.ca with a separate email to say it is for the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award.

People may send condolences and happy memories to rollicacchionilegacy@gmail.com.

