An aerial view of Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard program. (City of Kelowna)

Long weekend opens patio season on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

The early start to Meet Me on Bernard starts Friday May 19

The early start to Meet Me on Bernard begins on Friday (May 19), with the closure of Bernard Avenue between Abbott and Water streets.

The 200 block will be closed to drivers starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Water Street will remain open to vehicle traffic, as will Lawrence Avenue where it intersects with Abbott as a left turn only. Drivers are advised to watch for pedestrians and cyclists when crossing Bernard:

  • May 18 – Initial closure of Bernard Avenue (200 block) from Abbott to Water Street for set-up. All businesses will remain open during set-up;
  • July 1 – Meet Me on Bernard opens to the public with an additional block (300 block) opening to pedestrians and cyclists;
  • September 5 – The 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue remain closed for tear down;
  • September 7 – Bernard Avenue reopens to regular vehicle traffic by the end of day.

Parking will be limited in the 300 block to accommodate extended patios. Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Avenue.

There will also be designated PayByPhone 15-minute pick-up and drop-off zones along Abbott and Mill Streets.

Nightly, from 9 p.m. to midnight, these loading zones will serve as taxi areas.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Meet Me on Bernard not as long but just as strong

