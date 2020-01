Witnesses are reporting a motor vehicle accident which has temporarily closed a section of Longhill Rd. near Rojem Rd. in Kelowna.

According to witnesses on scene, traffic is stopped in both directions.

Kelowna Fire Department confirmed they are on scene, but no further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

