An electric car charges in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Federal rebates to encourage Canadians to buy electric cars take effect today.

The rebates, announced in the last Liberal budget, will take up to $5,000 off the cost of electric vehicles, and $2,500 off plug-in hybrids, but they apply only to cars that cost less than $45,000.

Ottawa is raising that to $55,000 to increase the options a buyer can choose and still receive the rebate, but the price limit means the most popular electric car in Canada — the Tesla Model 3 — is not going to qualify.

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible, including the second- and third-most popular electric cars, the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt.

Electric-car experts say there is no doubt government incentives help drive electric-car purchases, noting when the new conservative government in Ontario killed a $14,000 rebate last year, electric-car sales in that province plummeted.

Road transportation accounts for as much as one-fifth of Canada’s emissions and the incentives are part of the federal government’s strategy to meet its international targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to halt climate change.

READ MORE: B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

READ MORE: Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available, says report

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach
Next story
Attack on elderly woman leaves West Kelowna police searching for tips

Just Posted

Dogs of Kelowna

Meet Mia, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Attack on elderly woman leaves West Kelowna police searching for tips

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Saturday is predicted to be the next sunny day in the Okanagan.

FireSmart family day comes to West Kelowna

Learn how to be FireSmart

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Two years since teen soccer player’s death, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious

Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

South Okanagan hospital benefactor honoured on commemorative stamp

David Kampe is featured on a commemorative stamp unveiled Monday at Penticton Regional Hospital

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Most Read