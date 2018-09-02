Looking for a family doctor in Kelowna? Here’s how to get one

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is making the process easier

Central Okanagan patients can register for a chance to be connected with new doctors in the area.

Until October, Central Okanagan residents can register to be taken on as patients by one of seven new general practitioners who has relocated to the region, according to a Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice news release.

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is supporting patients from Kelowna, Westbank, Lake Country, and Peachland who do not currently have a family doctor to be connected with these new GPs.

This temporary increase in capacity is the result of joint recruitment efforts and success of the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice and Interior Health.

Patients who do not currently have a family doctor and want to be connected with one can:

• Visit the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice website at www.divisionsbc.ca/central-okanagan

• Click the Find a Doctor button to download and print a registration form.

• Fax or mail the form to the division.

• The division will review the form and forward it to the appropriate clinic/physician.

Information provided on the forms will be kept confidential and will help the division to streamline the process of connecting patients in need of a family doctor.

The division anticipates the process of filling upwards of 5,000 available spots to be complete by October.

Once the spots are filled, names and information of patients who have completed the registration form and are still looking for a family doctor will be kept on a waitlist. These patients will be connected with a primary care provider as capacity increases in the community, the release said.

