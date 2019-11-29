Jamie Klassen carries out the gaming monitor he bought the Black Friday sale at Best Buy in Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre Nov. 29.

Looking for Black Friday deals in Kelowna

Plenty of sales but not as many shoppers in line as doors early open at the city’s largest mall

While Black Friday got off to roaring start for internet sales, the usual crowds that line up in Kelowna outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre were smaller in size this year.

About 20 people were in line outside the large Best Buy store, often a popular spot for Black Friday’s looking for deals on on televisions, computers, phones and other electronics.

While the mall opened at 8 a.m., some stores, like Best Buy opened at 6 a.m.

But by 9 a.m. the large crowds usually associated with Black Friday shopping at the mall had not materialized.

Some stores, such as Gap has short lines-up at its tills, likely attracted by the store’s 60 per cent off sale.

Staff at a number of stores said the smaller number of shoppers may be the result of the growth of on-line shopping and the fact many stores have been running sales all week leading up to Black Friday.

But, if history holds, by the end of the day, they said they expect their stores to meet or exceed their Black Friday targets.

