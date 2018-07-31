Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

A lookout on high ground helped BC Wildfire Service be more efficient on their attack of the Glenfir wildfire located near Naramata.

BC Wildfire Service said the lookout, equipped with binoculars, was able to guide firefighters to visible smoke reducing the time it would take to find it on foot.

On Tuesday, crews will be patrolling the entire perimeter of the wildfire extinguishing any remaining hot spots. Fire equipment is expected to being to be demobilized on the lower slopes of the wildfire.

Some southerly shifting is being forecasted as firefighters could see gusty conditions. BC Wildfire Service said hot conditions still pose a challenge with temperatures reached mid 40 C in certain areas yesterday. Today there is a 20 per cent risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

The wildfire is held at 100 hectares.

