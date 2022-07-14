Looky-loos ticketed at fatal North Okanagan crash

“It’s an emergency scene and not a photo op so leave the phone alone,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Police and emergency crews were left frustrated following a fatal crash north of Vernon that saw many snapping photos.

”It’s frustrating to have to deal with this; it’s unsafe and there’s absolutely no excuse for it,” Terleski said.

RCMP caught and charged three drivers who were using their cell phone while driving through the accident scene in Spallumcheen Tuesday, July 12.

The collision, on Highway 97A, near the Kamloops interchange, took place around 11 a.m. involving a pickup truck and dump truck. The driver of the pickup did not survive.

While at the scene, officers observed several drivers using their cell phones to record or take pictures of the crash scene as they drove by. Three drivers were stopped and issued $368 violation tickets for using an electronic device while driving. One of those drivers was also sanctioned for failing to obey a peace officer’s direction.

“First responders are at these scenes trying to help people, and we need your help so we can do our work safely. We don’t need anyone getting seriously injured or killed because someone wants to take a picture,” Terleski said. “Drive safely, keep your hands on the wheel, and pay attention to the road in front of you.”

