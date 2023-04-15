‘Loss of sight is not loss of hope’: New vision loss rehabilitation space opens in Kelowna

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada (VLRC) has opened a new office in Kelowna which will serve as a hub to deliver care to people in the Okanagan.

“We’re a national organization that works with people impacted by blindness or low vision in their communities ,” said Jennifer Urosevic, president and CEO of VLRC.

While the Vision Loss Rehabilitation centre has been working in Kelowna for years, the new space will allow the specialists to use the most up-to-date techniques and technologies.

The team at VLRC works with people with varying stages of vision loss to meet their unique needs.

The national not-for-profit organization is a goal-based and works to help people no matter what stage of life or vision loss they are in, said Urosevic.

“When somebody starts to lose their vision it’s not a loss of hope, there are a lot of things that we can teach to help people live independently and live the life that they chose,” said Urosevic.

READ MORE: Kelowna encampment ‘spring cleaning’ has residents asking for basic sanitation

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCity of Kelowna