Lost photographs returned to family: Kelowna RCMP

Last week Kelowna RCMP found an envelope containing family photos

Kelowna RCMP have found the owners of an envelope full of family photographs after tipsters came forward and identified the family.

#GoodNews! Thanks to our followers the ✉️ of invaluable family photos was returned to its rightful owner earlier this week. Many tipsters came forward sharing info on the identity of the family & a family representative attended the @KelownaRCMP Detachment to claim their memories — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 9, 2019

RCMP posted a tweet saying they have found the rightful owners and a family representative went to the Kelowna detachment “to claim their memories.”

The envelope of photographs was found on Aug. 2.

