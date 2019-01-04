‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reporting yet another elk poaching along Highway 18 on Vancouver Island.

A tweet by the conservation service said the remains of a bull elk were found five kilometres east of Lake Cowichan along the highway.

“Someone saw the elk lying there and reported it to the Conservation Officer Service so I went out there to check it out,” said conservation officer Scott Norris.

The animal was killed sometime Dec. 27 or Dec. 28 and much of the elk was left to waste.

“The four quarters were removed but the main part of the body was left so there was lots of meat left behind,” Norris noted. “The antlers were left on it.”

There is no open season for elk right now and shooting in the area in which it was found isn’t permitted.

“It looks like it was likely shot from the road or within the road allowance,” Norris said. “It was about 15 yards off the road.”

The Conservation Officer Services asks anyone with information to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.