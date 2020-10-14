Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)

Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)

Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

Chase RCMP hear different version of events from witness

When a warning sound for low tire pressure went off in a vehicle, the driver panicked and drove off the road.

Chase RCMP were provided this reason when officers responded to a crash on Sept. 23 about 11 a.m. near Squilax Anglemont Road.

They found a white Mazda sedan down a steep embankment.

“A witness reported a slightly different version of events. He reported that he was following the car and saw it pull a U-turn on the highway. He stated that the occupants of the car appeared to be fighting before the vehicle went off the road,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

The driver and passenger were both assessed by paramedics but did not appear to be injured. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care.

Read more: Plans for Santa Claus parade in Salmon Arm fall victim to pandemic

Read more: Collisions with a barrier, a deer and a tree demand Chase RCMP’s attention

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Proposed 115-foot lighthouse at West Kelowna winery turning heads
Next story
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Just Posted

(Photo: needpix.com)
Advance booking opens for public skates in Kelowna

Public skating is back in Kelowna this year with a few changes due to the pandemic

A three-vehicle MVA at Gerstmar and Highway 33 may cause delays. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Three-vehicle collision blocks southbound Hwy 33 traffic

Southbound traffic blocked at Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road intersection

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

The list of finalists for the Kelowna Chamber 2020 Business Excellence Awards has been announced. (Pixabay)
Kelowna Chamber announces 2020 business excellence finalists

Thirty-two businesses made the final list

FortisBC arrives on scene of gas leak. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
UPDATE: Kelowna residents out of homes for hours due to gas leak

Homes along Levitt Lane have been evacuated

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

The Chase Fire Department extinguished a grass fire burning alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2020. (Ann Steenhuysen photo)
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)
Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

Chase RCMP hear different version of events from witness

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

Kruger-Allen is in court facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats along with breaches to his probation for an incident that took place Oct. 19, 2019.
Penticton man accused in beach assault back in court

Thomas Kruger-Allen will appear again Oct. 26

Most Read