#loveisgreaterthancovid19 can be seen on lawns throughout Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

#loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

Kelowna’s Sharpe family is painting encouraging signage on people’s lawns to support those affected by the virus

A family in Kelowna has coined a new slogan, “#loveisgreaterthancovid19” in an effort to show support for those battling COVID-19 during these difficult times.

Duane Sharpe, from Kelowna, saw his 79-year-old mother admitted to Kelowna General Hospital on March 29 after she displayed symptoms of COVID-19. Sharpe’s mother has heart disease and shortly after she tested positive for coronavirus, her heart was functioning at half capacity and a clot had formed at her kidneys, preventing liver function.

In an effort to save her life, she was put onto dialysis.

“We were pleased to find out on April 10 (14 days after transmission), that she was being moved out of ICU and into another isolation room and taken off dialysis,” said Sharpe.

“She was starting to feel better and speaking to us more frequently via cell phone calls and emails.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Fire Department donates $2800 to Kelowna Food Bank

According to Sharpe, his mother wants to get out of hospital and into the arms of her husband, however, she is still testing positive for COVID-19, 21 days later.

”I feel through our love and positivity, we’ve all given her strength to fight through the deadliest virus this world has ever seen. We all want to get a hug from grandma, mom, and our friend,” said Sharpe.

“On April 7, my twin 15-year-old daughters decided to go on a #campaign to help grandma fight through this. We decided to paint our own logo and #tag on lawns and promote the # in our community – #loveisgreaterthancovid19. Here we are, still sending love and trying to get mom/grandma home to see her husband. She has battled and overcome this damn virus despite the odds. We truly feel #loveisgreaterthancovid19.”

Many people in the community also wanted to show their support and happily had the two 15-year-olds paint the logo on their lawns.

READ MORE: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging
Next story
Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Just Posted

Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video

Yeti Farm Creative collaborated with a number of animators to encourage sanitation during COVID-19

#loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

Kelowna’s Sharpe family is painting encouraging signage on people’s lawns to support those affected by the virus

Kelowna Fire Department donates $2800 to Kelowna Food Bank

All of the funds came out of the pockets of Kelowna firefighters

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

COLUMN: Virtual gatherings during the pandemic

Video conferences bring friends and family together in a time of physical distancing

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

Okanagan bottle depot set to reopen

Chasers Bottle Depot in Vernon will reopen Monday with new physical distancing protocol

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

Most Read